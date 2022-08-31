PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,240. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

