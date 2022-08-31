PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Reaches $15.16 Million

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $15.16 million and $172,426.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,126.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00081795 BTC.

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

