PEPS Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $697.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

