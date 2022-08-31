PERI Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $486,921.00 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One PERI Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $742,381.83 and $486,921.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.
PERI Finance Profile
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
