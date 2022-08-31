Persistence (XPRT) 1-Day Volume Tops $589,991.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Persistence has a market cap of $79.45 million and approximately $589,991.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 147,982,662 coins and its circulating supply is 118,982,662 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

