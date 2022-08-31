Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PFV opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €134.60 ($137.35) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($230.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
