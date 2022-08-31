Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($135.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PFV opened at €135.60 ($138.37) on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €134.60 ($137.35) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($230.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.91.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

