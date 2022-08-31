Phala Network (PHA) Price Hits $0.0995 on Exchanges

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

