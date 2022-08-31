Phore Market Capitalization Reaches $318,285.28 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $318,285.28 and approximately $990.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,739,801 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

