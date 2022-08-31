Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

