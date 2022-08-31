Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Phreesia has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Phreesia Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity at Phreesia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.