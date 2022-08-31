Phuture Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Phuture coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phuture has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phuture has a total market cap of $609,068.87 and $10,710.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00412376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00815866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015437 BTC.

Phuture Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao.

Buying and Selling Phuture

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phuture directly using U.S. dollars.

