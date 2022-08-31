Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.88 Million

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00007516 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $652,613.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,114.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021876 BTC.

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

