Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $59.03. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 702 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.