Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 17.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.7% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $67.78. Approximately 416,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,836,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,029,000 after buying an additional 482,356 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 1,046.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.