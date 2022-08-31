Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.2 %

GWRE stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.