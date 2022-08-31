Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

