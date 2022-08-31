Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $534,000 Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

WWE opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

