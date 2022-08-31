Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $683,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

