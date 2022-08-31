Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 994 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,880,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 490.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 233,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,691,000 after buying an additional 164,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

