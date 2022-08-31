Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 13,269 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 47.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 12.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $226,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

