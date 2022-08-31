Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,482 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

