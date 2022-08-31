Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $288,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 0.2 %

UAL stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Melius initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

