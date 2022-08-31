Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,687,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEUS stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.