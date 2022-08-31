Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.8% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $241.28 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $339.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

