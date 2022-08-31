Pirate Chain Reaches Market Cap of $81.84 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $81.84 million and $84,428.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00302042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00114246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00078469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,754,845 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

