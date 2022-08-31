Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,246 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after buying an additional 208,731 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EMR opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.