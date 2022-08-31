Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 255.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $89,428,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.