Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,022,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,939,000 after buying an additional 190,105 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SouthState by 29.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 140,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SouthState by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth $2,813,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,046.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,398. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SouthState Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SSB opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

