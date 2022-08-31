Pitcairn Co. Buys 122 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $276.30 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

