Pitcairn Co. Buys New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,373,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,912,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

