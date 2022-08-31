Pitcairn Co. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

