Pitcairn Co. Has $553,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock opened at $463.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

