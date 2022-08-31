Pitcairn Co. Has $557,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $158,782,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $26,468,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.