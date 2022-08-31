Pitcairn Co. Has $559,000 Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.06% of Movado Group worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Movado Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,228 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

