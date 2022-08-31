Pitcairn Co. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

