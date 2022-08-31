Pitcairn Co. Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 7.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kforce by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.