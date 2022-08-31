Pitcairn Co. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

