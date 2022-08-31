Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,693,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,559,000 after purchasing an additional 303,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,477,000 after purchasing an additional 895,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.7% in the first quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 5,132,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,490,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,284 shares of company stock worth $8,550,662. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DASH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

