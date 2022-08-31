Pitcairn Co. Sells 136 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

NYSE:PNC opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

