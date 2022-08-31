Pitcairn Co. Sells 145 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $210,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $154.84 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

