Pitcairn Co. Sells 178 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dover by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Trading Down 0.7 %

DOV stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.