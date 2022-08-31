Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,917 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

