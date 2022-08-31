Pitcairn Co. Sells 65 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11,155.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $218.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.