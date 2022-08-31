Pitcairn Co. Sells 83 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $1,658,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 138.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,274 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.27.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $471.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3,420.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.