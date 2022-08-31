Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $249.79 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

