PlayDapp (PLA) Market Capitalization Tops $152.44 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $152.44 million and $10.79 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

