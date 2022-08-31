PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $963.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $266,971.29 and approximately $963.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032796 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083386 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

