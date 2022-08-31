PlotX Price Tops $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, PlotX has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $120,964.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,189.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00133823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081438 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

