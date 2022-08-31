Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,079,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,244 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Plug Power from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

