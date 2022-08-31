PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average is $267.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

