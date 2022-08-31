PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $17.60 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

